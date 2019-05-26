Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $123.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $129.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

