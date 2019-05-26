Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,965,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,655,964,000 after buying an additional 153,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,818,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,425,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,590,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,516,000 after purchasing an additional 205,532 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, Director Syed A. Jafry bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.52 per share, for a total transaction of $241,626.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.19.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

