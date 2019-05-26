SLM Corp (SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report sales of $401.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $407.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.52 million. SLM reported sales of $340.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.70 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at $758,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,625 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in SLM by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.72. 2,048,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,279. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. SLM’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

