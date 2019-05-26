Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,955,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 170,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE:SKX opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 18,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $589,331.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 421,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,056.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,718,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,420 shares in the company, valued at $23,877,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 614,567 shares of company stock worth $20,540,387. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

