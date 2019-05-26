Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) & QuickLogic (QUIK) Head to Head Contrast

Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Siliconware Precision Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. QuickLogic does not pay a dividend. Siliconware Precision Industries has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Siliconware Precision Industries and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siliconware Precision Industries N/A N/A N/A QuickLogic -101.73% -68.38% -37.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siliconware Precision Industries and QuickLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siliconware Precision Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuickLogic $12.63 million 5.87 -$13.78 million ($0.15) -5.08

Siliconware Precision Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuickLogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Siliconware Precision Industries and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siliconware Precision Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A QuickLogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Siliconware Precision Industries beats QuickLogic on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Siliconware Precision Industries Company Profile

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services in the United States, China, Taiwan, Europe, and internationally. It provides packaging and testing solutions, including advanced packages, substrate packages, and lead-frame packages, as well as testing for logic and mixed signal devices to measure and ensure the performance, functionality, and reliability of packaged semiconductor devices. The company also offers turnkey services; and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Its substrate packages category employs the ball grid array design, which utilizes a laminated substrate and places the electrical connections on the bottom of the package; and lead-frame packages that are characterized by a semiconductor chip encapsulated in a plastic molding compound with metal leads on the perimeter. The company's testing and other services include wafer probing that involves sorting the processed wafer for defects; final testing services for logic and mixed signal and RF integrated circuit packages; burn in services for testing products; and other testing services, such as system-level testing, lead/ball scanner, marking, and tape and reel services. It serves customers in the personal computer, communications, consumer integrated circuits, and non-commodity memory semiconductor markets. The company has a strategic alliance with Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd. Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

