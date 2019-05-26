Signature Bank (SBNY) Position Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $118.03 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.11). Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $325.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

