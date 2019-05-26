Short Interest in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Expands By 25.7%

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,719,281 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 23,641,687 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,003,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

