Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,407 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $205,979.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,916. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

