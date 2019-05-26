Servicesource International (SREV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Servicesource International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Servicesource International currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Servicesource International has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Analysts predict that Servicesource International will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Walker bought 100,000 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 554,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,120.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Ferron bought 75,000 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 275,000 shares of company stock worth $267,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,867,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,683 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,373,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,851 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,988,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,245 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

