Sequence Tops One Day Volume of $6,231.00 (SEQ)

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Sequence has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sequence has a market cap of $703,729.00 and $6,231.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sequence coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,424.95 or 2.68372229 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00104130 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001047 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Sequence

Sequence is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Sequence’s total supply is 46,641,316 coins. Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain . The official website for Sequence is duality.solutions

Sequence Coin Trading

Sequence can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sequence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sequence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sequence using one of the exchanges listed above.

