Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $422,000 Position in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom A. Ortolf bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $348,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DISH. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $34.22 on Friday. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

