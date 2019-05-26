Sentinel Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $1,585.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000143 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

