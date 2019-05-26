Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Apache Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Apache in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Seaport Global Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apache has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Apache in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Apache by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.