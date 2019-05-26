Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $4,932,950.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $43.19 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

