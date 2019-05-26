Royce & Associates LP Has $94.76 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,446,818 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology comprises about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $94,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,701.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 939,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 887,599 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In related news, Director Frank Dieter Maier sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $139,656.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,436,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,338.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,175. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

VSH traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.74. 1,564,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,775. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $745.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.26 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

