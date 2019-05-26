Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,750 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

RDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC set a GBX 2,785 ($36.39) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,968.21 ($38.78).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,500.50 ($32.67) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

