Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,740 by HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,968.21 ($38.78).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,500.50 ($32.67) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

