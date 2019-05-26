Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Entertainment One (ETO) Price Target to GBX 470

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ETO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 626 ($8.18) to GBX 621 ($8.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Entertainment One in a report on Friday, April 5th. Investec increased their price target on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Numis Securities increased their price target on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 502 ($6.56) to GBX 555 ($7.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entertainment One currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 548.40 ($7.17).

Shares of LON ETO opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Wednesday. Entertainment One has a 1 year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 485.40 ($6.34). The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Entertainment One’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Entertainment One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Robert McFarlane acquired 10,000 shares of Entertainment One stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £40,700 ($53,181.76).

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

