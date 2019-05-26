Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 11,496 Shares of EnerSys (ENS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $796.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti set a $101.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc-purchases-11496-shares-of-enersys-ens.html.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.