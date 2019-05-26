Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) CFO Sells $2,667,143.85 in Stock

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) CFO Thomas M. Pierno sold 111,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $2,667,143.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RST stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $591.21 million, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.26. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RST. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Rosetta Stone from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,792,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,175,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,826,000 after buying an additional 74,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,204,000 after buying an additional 71,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,060,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

