Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are taking the opportunity to adjust our model for the Huawei blacklisting dynamic, which for Micron is a ~13% hit to sales in the near-term. We expect Micron can make some of this hit elsewhere globally over time.””

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $34.00 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $837,704.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 269,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,165,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,878 shares of company stock worth $2,293,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,989 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,177,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $916,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436,309 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $795,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,232,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $628,439,000 after acquiring an additional 601,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

