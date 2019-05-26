Rialto Price Tops $0.0406 (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Rialto has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rialto token can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Rialto has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00387873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.01191411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00137781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Rialto Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI . Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai . Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

