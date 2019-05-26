Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,323 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CSG Systems International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CSG Systems International by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

In other news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $313,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $177,482.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,647.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $500,114. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.10. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $227.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,323 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/rhumbline-advisers-purchases-3323-shares-of-csg-systems-international-inc-csgs.html.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.