Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,183 iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $12.29 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/regal-investment-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-13183-ishares-gold-trust-iau.html.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.