Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,586,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,008,000 after purchasing an additional 820,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,655,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,715,000 after purchasing an additional 336,557 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,623,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,678 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,940,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $191,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 944,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,146,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $43.25 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

