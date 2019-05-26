Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETY. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 113,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

Shares of ETY opened at $11.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-cuts-stake-in-eaton-vance-tax-managed-diversified-eq-ety.html.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.