Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,398 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,166,000.

VBK opened at $177.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

