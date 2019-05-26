Rapids Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $35,294.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00421343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.01311426 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00141402 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004350 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 20,979,758,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,134,751,059 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.