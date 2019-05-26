Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $6.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

IJH opened at $186.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

