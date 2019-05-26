QUALCOMM (QCOM) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $66.21 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $29,031,593.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,031,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

