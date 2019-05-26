Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 60,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.29.

Shares of HD stock opened at $193.59 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

