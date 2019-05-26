QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QEP. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in QEP Resources by 1,100.5% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 688,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 631,419 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in QEP Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in QEP Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 683,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 259,287 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of QEP opened at $7.37 on Friday. QEP Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

