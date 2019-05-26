Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Shares of URBN opened at $24.43 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,045,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,186,000 after buying an additional 363,325 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,231,000 after buying an additional 343,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,764,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,589,000 after buying an additional 680,902 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,403,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,009,000 after buying an additional 48,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,640,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,979,000 after buying an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 10,300 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $346,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $421,148.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 18,006 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $598,339.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

