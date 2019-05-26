ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF) Shares Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 1.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $21.28 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

