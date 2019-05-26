Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 198.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, Allcoin and Coinnest. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $352,936.00 and $120,725.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00052044 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013869 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00185059 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001881 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005957 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Coinnest and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

