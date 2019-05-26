ProAssurance (PRA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ProAssurance from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.65.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). ProAssurance had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ProAssurance by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProAssurance by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 74,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.