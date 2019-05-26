Presidio Inc (PSDO) Short Interest Up 36.0% in April

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,083,511 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 796,851 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,817 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PSDO opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.35. Presidio has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Presidio had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Presidio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In related news, insider David C. Hart sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,136,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,925,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $75,106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the first quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Presidio by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Presidio by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Presidio from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

