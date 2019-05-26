PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Receives $48.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.50 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Williams Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $624,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,020.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $223,848.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,622.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,953 shares of company stock worth $1,110,564. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $48.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $349.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

