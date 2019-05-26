PlayCoin [ERC20] Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.21 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00400898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.01242443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00139156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000791 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

