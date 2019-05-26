Pine Cliff Energy (PNE) Trading Up 5.3%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 102,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 109,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNE shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.30 price objective on Pine Cliff Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $64.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$30.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.70 million. Analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.0900000012857143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

