Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Photronics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

PLAB stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $553.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Photronics has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $53,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $227,185 in the last 90 days. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

