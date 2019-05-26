Phoenix (PHX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $753,294.00

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Kucoin. Phoenix has a market cap of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, Binance, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

