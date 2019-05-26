Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 87.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 78,530 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,271,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,899,049 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,173,000 after acquiring an additional 966,672 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,406,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 680,215 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,892,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after acquiring an additional 250,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $277,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,097.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $426,860.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,505.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,605 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

