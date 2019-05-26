Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.72.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $961,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,537 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

