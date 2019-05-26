Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,096 Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Calderoni sold 48,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $1,827,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $60,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,274 shares of company stock worth $7,078,976.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/penserra-capital-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-8096-anaplan-inc-plan.html.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.