Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bovis Homes Group (BVS)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BVS. Shore Capital downgraded Bovis Homes Group to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,055 ($13.79) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,234 ($16.12) to GBX 1,211 ($15.82) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bovis Homes Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,120.42 ($14.64).

LON:BVS opened at GBX 994.50 ($12.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Bovis Homes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,311.50 ($17.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a GBX 38 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bovis Homes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

