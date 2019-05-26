Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $704.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,781,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,084,000 after buying an additional 320,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,045,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,876,000 after buying an additional 2,460,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,973,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,878,000 after buying an additional 89,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,987,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,962,000 after buying an additional 603,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 103.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,614,000 after buying an additional 3,182,690 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.