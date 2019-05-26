Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “We are confident about Patterson Companies’ Animal Health segment’s solid performance of late. Also, the Dental unit saw a year-over-year upside in recent times. These apart, the company provides a wide range of consumable supplies, equipment, software and value-added services. A broad spectrum of products cushions it against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diverse product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are the key catalysts. On the flip side, declining Dental Consumable revenues is an added concern for Patterson Companies. Moreover, Patterson narrowed its earnings per share view. Management expects headwinds in the technology-based equipment business to persist through fiscal 2019. Also, the stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

PDCO stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 104,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

