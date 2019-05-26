Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.45.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $216.26 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $818,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.44, for a total transaction of $7,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 990,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,297,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,844 shares of company stock valued at $58,586,545 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,001,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 215.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $127,447,000 after buying an additional 358,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 264,384 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,262,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,324,534,000 after buying an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

