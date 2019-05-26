P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Director Nicholas Debenedictis Purchases 6,000 Shares

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,475. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Debenedictis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,000 shares of P H Glatfelter stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,500 shares of P H Glatfelter stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $37,025.00.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.79.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 142.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on P H Glatfelter from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

